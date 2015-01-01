Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Older adults in municipal residential care are among the most vulnerable and in need of most care. The prevalence of negative events, such as falls and malnutrition, is increased among these older adults. The need for strategies to prevent falls and malnutrition is emphasized in guidelines and systematic, individualized risk assessments are prerequisites for adequate interventions.



OBJECTIVES: The overall purpose of this study was to investigate the assessed risks of, and risk factors for, falling and malnutrition and the correlations between these assessed risks among older women and men in residential care. Further, the purpose was to investigate the consistency between planned and performed interventions among women and men assessed as at risk.



METHODS: A cross-sectional registry study based on risk assessment data in the Swedish national quality registry, Senior Alert. Altogether, 5,919 older adults ≥65 in nursing homes and dementia care units in 19 municipalities in Sweden were included.



RESULTS: Of the older adults, 77% were at risk of falls, and 59% were at risk of malnutrition. The most prevalent risk factors for falls were previous falls and not being cognitively oriented; and for malnutrition were having mild or severe dementia or depression. A significant positive correlation between the risk of falling and the risk of malnutrition was found. Less than half of the planned interventions for falls and malnutrition were performed. Care staff's least common interventions to prevent falls were balance, muscular function, and strength training, which contrasts with the recommendations; interventions to prevent malnutrition were only partially adhering to recommendations.



CONCLUSIONS: This cross-sectional registry study points towards the importance of using an evidence-based approach, based on adherence to recommended guidelines, in the prevention of falling and malnutrition. Further, the implementation of clinical practice guidelines is needed, which requires educational training for care staff and supportive leadership.

Language: en