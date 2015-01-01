Abstract

The study aims at checking which of the selected personality and temperament traits allow to predict the tendencies of car drivers to consciously take risk on the road. Therefore, the initially studied group of 306 car drivers (143 females) aged 19-65 was divided into two subgroups - with higher (N = 152) and lower (N = 154) risk perception scores, measured by the Road Traffic Behaviours Questionnaire KZD-P. The tendency to take risks while driving a car was measured by the Road Traffic Behaviours Questionnaire KZD. Selected personality and temperament traits were assessed using the Personality Inventory NEO-FFI, the Impulsiveness Questionnaire IVE and the Formal Characteristics of Behaviour - Temperament Inventory FCZ-KT. Multivariate regression analysis was carried out separately in these two groups of drivers. It has been shown that psychological traits are indeed significant predictors of risk-taking while driving. Thus, Conscientiousness and Empathy turned out to be negatively associated solely with conscious risking on the road, while Impulsiveness was an important factor for risky driving regardless of risk perception. Additionally, age and driving experience were significant predictors of risk-taking only among the drivers who were aware of the risks on the road. Based on the results, it seems that risk perception should be taken into account when searching for determinants of risk-taking in road traffic.

