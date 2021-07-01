Abstract

The article covers information from the field of static strength tests of freight wagons, in this case the static strength test was performed on a Zans 95 m3 tank wagon. The introduction of the article contains the division and significance of freight wagon tests. Various types of test load in static tests which affect the vehicle structure are also mentioned. Subsequently, the test requirements are written together with the technical parameters of the tested wagon. The next chapter deals with measured quantities and the instruments used for measurement, as well as a schematic sketch of the location of some sensors. The final chapter contains a description of the individual tests, where the procedure of loading, stay, unloading and reading of values for all static tests examined within the article are given. In the conclusion, verbal opinion is added to the summary of measurement results and the wagon construction is evaluated in terms of meeting the required strength conditions. The article contains graphs and tables from the outputs of some measurements.

Language: en