Abstract

Road infrastructure is an integral part of every individual, whether as a driver of a motor vehicle, a pedestrian or a cyclist. Road safety therefore directly affects life, health, property as well as the environment of society. The intensity of road traffic is growing from year to year, and the analysis of the road network, together with safety issues, is coming to the fore. Traffic accidents are on the rise and therefore providing a high level of road safety is an essential part of road traffic. The article described the issue of accident monitoring of the selected region as a web portal that communicates with the database and displays specific traffic accidents through chart background. The information system allocates data based on predefined access rights of individual users. The analysis and comparison of information systems focused on the mapping of traffic accidents led to the creation of an interactive map of traffic accidents. The main goal is to point out the current situation of road traffic, to provide statistical outputs to police forces and entities ensuring road safety, as well as to bring the safety situation on the road closer to the public.

