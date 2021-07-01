Abstract

Rail crossings are unique in the world of transport and the intervention of members of the Fire and Rescue Corps is also unique in the event of an accident on them. The article describes the use of the method of operational analysis within the technological provision of rescue work of fire brigades according to the established scenario of an accident. Follow-up procedures are being assessed, which are applied to the situation requiring solutions and management, especially in terms of time. The calculation of a PERT network graph is applied in the article and its analysis by conversion to a deterministic model. The main goal of the article is to approach the complexity of the intervention activities of fire brigades in the event of accidents at level crossings. Use and application of operational analysis methods in accident scenarios contributes on the one hand to train firefighters and, on the other hand, to identify good technological practice in the event of accidents.

