Abstract

The ongoing fourth industrial revolution will fundamentally change the way we live and work. In some areas, innovation are wide spread and visible. In others, more traditional ones like transport safety, the progress is much slower. In this paper, we review the impact of implementation of new technologies and automation on safety of road transport. Besides improving safety of transport, we can also use these technologies to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact of transport. To emphasize the practical side of implementing new technologies, we did a research on past good practices and concrete examples of implementation of new technologies into transport. However, this paper focuses on the direct relationship between implementation of new technologies and automation on one side and increasing security, measured in saved human lives on the other.

