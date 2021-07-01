Abstract

Safety needs are in the second place in Maslow's hierarchy of needs. This means that a sense of security is not only very important for us, but also necessary. The priority of feeling safe is reflected in everyday activities. From ordinary work to great life decisions. This is the reason why in today's modern world great emphasis is placed on various security measures. however, the modern world is based on freedom, and since it is impossible to create a completely safe world without restrictions on freedom, there are sometimes situations where it is necessary to intervene quickly with some units of the integrated rescue system. This article focuses on the analyzes of the danger of the congress center, which serves as a cultural center in the city of Zlin where people meet for freedom and entertainment, which can be disrupted. In the paper is used FMEA analysis (Failure Mode and Effects Analysis) and method of modeling for creation of map of city of Zlin and integrated rescue system.

Language: en