Csápaiová N. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 55: 1704-1711.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.07.162

The article is focused on vehicle fires on highways and other roads. It is important to highlight the statistics of vehicle fires and the number of deaths and injuries that were caused by them on the roads of our country in the last ten years. This article also presents the statistics from The United States and the main causes of these vehicle fires and their reasons and compares the statistics of vehicle fires between the U.S. and the Slovak Republic.


Language: en

investigation; mechanical failure; statistics; vehicle fire

