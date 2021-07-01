Abstract

Goal of the road safety inspection in the Slovak Republic according to the Act 249/2011 Coll. is to assess the safety level of roads and motorways and to identify potential weak points from the road safety point of view. The results of road safety inspection can then serve as an objective data for traffic administrators and stakeholders for safety improvement as well as for legislators for changes in legislative that influence construction of road infrastructure. One of the potential road safety weak point is the far-side wall of tunnel emergency bay. In case of traffic accident its concrete wall acts as a rigid non-moveable obstacle with the geometry that will not allow practically any sliding of the vehicle (as a standard road safety guardrail would) and vehicle is stopped suddenly on very short distance and in very short time with severe consequences on the vehicle occupants. The focus of the presented article is to examine influence of simple changes to geometry of the far-side of tunnel emergency bay that could be implemented (after legislative changes) in the construction of tunnels. To analyze the problem, we used parametric simulations of vehicle impacts into far-side wall of emergency bay whereby far-side wall was sloped at various angles with respect to road axis. The simulations were performed in PC-Crash simulation software using finite element method module.



RESULTS indicate that simple changes to geometry of the far-side of emergency tunnel bay can provide significant reduction of impact severity, even if there are no deformable crash barriers used and impact is still into rigid concrete wall. The results of simulation calculations contribute to the conclusion that although the design and construction of the emergency bay is in accordance with the applicable legislation, it poses a serious safety risk for passengers.



14th International scientific conference on sustainable, modern and safe transport

Language: en