Abstract

The paper offers the analysis of pedestrian behavior at a signalized pedestrian crossing equipped with a pedestrian refuge island, depending on whether a pedestrian countdown display is installed or not. The cameras recorded pedestrians crossing the roadway with a refuge island, in a zone with two similar pedestrian crossings equipped with pedestrian refuge islands, in the area of the city of Belgrade (Serbia). A countdown signal for pedestrians installed at one of the pedestrian crossings showed the remaining time of the red light, while the second pedestrian crossing was not equipped with a countdown display. Video recordings, recorded time of the commencement of crossing the Stage 1 and 2 of the roadway (first and second roadway) were reviewed and analyzed in detail. The data on pedestrians, vehicles and times are entered into the tables specially prepared for this survey. The aim of the work was to observe and compare the models of behavior of a certain category of pedestrians at Stage 1 (to the refuge island) and Stage 2 (from the refuge island) of the pedestrian crossing, without and with a pedestrian countdown display.



14th International scientific conference on sustainable, modern and safe transport

