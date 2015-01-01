Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Fear of falling is common among older adults and can increase fall-risk through premature activity restriction. Exergames, an emerging tool in fall prevention, combine exercise with interactive and adaptive game elements. This review examines the extent to which exergame interventions reduce fear of falling among community-dwelling older adults.



METHOD: Guided by the PRISMA methodology, we reviewed peer-reviewed studies that were published in English between 2006 and 2019 and employed a comparative design to test the effect of exergames on fear of falling in community-dwelling older adults. Two reviewers screened the literature and extracted data on the exergame platform, participants, study design, and results. A modified PEDro scale was used to assess study quality. Disagreements were resolved through discussion with the third reviewer.



RESULTS: Our literature search resulted in 23 eligible studies on exergame interventions where fear of falling was the primary or secondary outcome. Most interventions (35%) occurred within hospitals and were delivered via a Wii-based system (61%). Fear of falling was most commonly measured using the Falls Efficacy Scale, the Activities-specific Balance Scale and their modified versions. A total of 15 of the 23 studies reported statistically significant changes in fear of falling. Quality assessment showed 10 studies to be rated as 'good.' Conclusion: This review showed that exergame may have a positive effect in reducing fear of falling in community-dwelling older adults. The finding provides a direction for clinical practice in the research area of intervention on fear of falling in older adults.

