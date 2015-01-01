Abstract

Complex planned suicide is characterized by the simultaneous use of two or more methods to ensure that death occurs even if one method fails. The authors present an original combination of two self-killing methods. A 42-year-old cardiologist, with a major depressive syndrome and several suicide attempts, as well as cocaine addiction, was found dead at his home with a femoral catheter inserted in the right femoral artery. The autopsy concluded that death was due to major hemorrhagic process in a context of suicide. Toxicological analyses, performed in peripheral blood by gas chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry and by liquid chromatography-diode array detection, revealed the presence of ethanol (0.13 g/L), cocaine, and metabolites (cocaine: 432 µg/L, benzoylecgonine: 3286 µg/L, ecgonine methyl ester: 1195 µg/L, cocaethylene: 41 µg/L), a potentially lethal concentration of citalopram (1.03 mg/L), toxic concentrations of hydroxyzine (0.11 mg/L), bromazepam (2.06 mg/L), and lidocaine (7.30 mg/L). At the end of these analyses, the death was reclassified as planned complex suicide combining drug intoxication and catheterization of the femoral artery. The authors discuss the main aspects of this case and stress the importance of meticulous analysis of all available evidence: witness reports, victim's medical history and occupation, findings of at-the-scene examination, autopsy, and toxicological analyses, in order to exclude homicide and to understand the sequence of events that led to death.

