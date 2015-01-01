|
Kruisbrink M, Crutzen R, Kempen GIJM, Zijlstra GAR. Arch. Gerontol. Geriatr. 2021; 97: e104469.
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) and its shorter version (Short FES-I) are widely used measures of concerns about falling (CaF) and have consistently demonstrated good psychometric properties. The FES-I Avoidance Behavior (FES-IAB) and Short FES-IAB were developed to gain insight into activity avoidance due to CaF and add a question to each item of the FES-I and Short FES-I. The objective was to assess the psychometric properties of the FES-IAB and Short FES-IAB in community-dwelling older people.
Questionnaire; Validity; Reliability; Older adults; Fear of falling; Activity avoidance; Avoidance behavior; Concerns about falling; Psychometric properties