Abstract

Identifying high-risk drivers before an accident happens is necessary for traffic accident control and prevention. Due to the class-imbalance nature of driving data, high-risk samples as the minority class are usually ill-treated by standard classification algorithms. Instead of applying preset sampling or cost-sensitive learning, this paper proposes a novel automated machine learning framework that simultaneously and automatically searches for the optimal sampling, cost-sensitive loss function, and probability calibration to handle class-imbalance problem in recognition of risky drivers. The hyperparameters that control sampling ratio and class weight, along with other hyperparameters, are optimized by Bayesian optimization. To demonstrate the performance of the proposed automated learning framework, we establish a risky driver recognition model as a case study, using video-extracted vehicle trajectory data of 2427 private cars on a German highway. Based on rear-end collision risk evaluation, only 4.29% of all drivers are labeled as risky drivers. The inputs of the recognition model are the discrete Fourier transform coefficients of target vehicle's longitudinal speed, lateral speed, and the gap between the target vehicle and its preceding vehicle. Among 12 sampling methods, 2 cost-sensitive loss functions, and 2 probability calibration methods, the result of automated machine learning is consistent with manual searching but much more computation-efficient. We find that the combination of Support Vector Machine-based Synthetic Minority Oversampling TEchnique (SVMSMOTE) sampling, cost-sensitive cross-entropy loss function, and isotonic regression can significantly improve the recognition ability and reduce the error of predicted probability.

Language: en