SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yonge LE. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wem.2021.04.008

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Flood conditions present dangers for canoe camping, with the highest risk for injury or death related to water submersion of paddlers. Other hazards can exist at high water stages as well. This essay discusses preparation for risks associated with canoe travel during record flood conditions in Alabama's Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. It examines the unique aspects of paddling through submerged forests, route detours necessitated by flooding, potential encounters with dangerous wildlife, and the case of a stinging ant attack on a paddler who unexpectedly comes in contact with a displaced ant colony.


Language: en

Keywords

floods; cottonmouth; fire ants; Hymenoptera; Sus scrofa, Solenopsis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print