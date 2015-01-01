Abstract

Disasters are an integral part of human life, which have been grown increasingly in recent years. Disasters are divided into human-made and natural categories [1]. In this study, two cases are considered. One is deliberate human-made disasters in such conditions that human crimes or vicious crimes occur in countries, and the government is the criminal factor or is not able to control the crimes. The other case is natural disasters in which people are hurt and suffer from death and diseases, and although the host country is not able to be responsive which it refuses to accept international grants.

