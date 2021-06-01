Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe incidence and characteristics of hospital presentations and deaths due to burn injury in the Australian state of Victoria from 2008 to 2017 and identify trends in incidence and patterns.



METHODS: Three population-based datasets were used to ascertain burn-related hospital admissions, emergency department presentations, and deaths. These were the Victorian Admitted Episodes Dataset (VAED), Victorian Emergency Minimum Dataset (VEMD), and the Cause of Death-Unit Record File (COD-URF), respectively. Descriptive statistics on demographics (age and gender), burn injury characteristics (intent, cause, burn size and body region) and hospital burden (length of stay (LOS) and costs) were used to present the profile of patients. Incidence rates by age, gender and intent were calculated. Trend analysis on incidence was carried out using forced Poisson Regression models with the natural logarithm of the annual populations as an offset. Incident rate ratios were used to interpret the models. Risk ratios were used to compare the risk differences between population sub-groups. A negative binomial model was used to test the association between LOS and age and the total body surface area (TBSA) of the burn.



RESULTS: Overall males had higher rates of death, admission and ED presentation. For adults, the elderly had the highest rates of deaths and admissions while for children, the very young had highest rates for admissions and presentations. Exposure to smoke, fire and flames was the most common cause of deaths, and contact with heat and hot substances was most common among ED presentations. The elderly and those with Total Body Surface Area (TBSA) burn ≥20% had a higher risk of longer hospital stay. Rates of severe burns and deaths from burns remained stable during the study period in the setting of an annual 2% increase in population. Paediatric hospital admission rates decreased over time.



CONCLUSION: The risk of sustaining burn injury, the types of burn and outcomes, varied by age and gender. We found evidence of a limited decrease in burn injury rates in some sub-groups: appropriate and effective targeted prevention strategies for burns are needed to avoid the significant short and long-term suffering experienced.

