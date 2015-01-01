Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hazardous alcohol consumption is a significant public health problem contributing to road traffic accidents in nearly all countries. Despite the fact that motorcycles are involved in more than half of all road traffic accidents in Tanzania, little has been reported about hazardous alcohol consumption among motorcyclists. This study investigated the prevalence and factors associated with hazardous alcohol consumption among motorcycle taxi riders in Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted in Kinondoni District in August 2018 among motorcycle taxi riders. Multistage sampling was applied to select the study participants. Data were collected using structured self-administered questionnaires incorporating the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test. Analysis was done using IBM SPSS version 20.



RESULTS: A total of 210 individuals participated in the study. Within the study sample, the prevalence of hazardous alcohol consumption was 61.5% (n=128). Hazardous alcohol consumption was positively associated with a positive family history of alcohol consumption (odds ratio [OR] 11.74; 95% confidence interval [CI], 5.14 to 26.79; P<.001). Protective factors were younger age (OR 0.09; 95% CI, 0.02 to 0.40; P<.001), having a secondary level of education (OR 0.21; 95% CI, 0.04 to 0.99; P=.034), having a primary level of education (OR 0.06; 95% CI, 0.01 to 0.26; P<.001), and being employed (OR 11.74; 95% CI, 5.14 to 26.79; P<.001).



CONCLUSION: A high prevalence of hazardous alcohol consumption among motorcycle taxi riders was reported along with several associated factors. Interventions to mitigate hazardous alcohol consumption among commercial motor vehicle drivers must be developed and implemented.

Language: en