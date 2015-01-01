Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aging population is growing in the world, and the reduction in physical function caused by this is an important issue that, particularly, causes a disorder of balance and an increased risk of falling. This study aimed at the comparison between the effects of virtual reality training (VRT) and Conventional balance training (CBT) on the balance of the elderly.



METHODS: The present study was conducted on 36 elderly (men and women) who are living in nursing homes. Participants were randomly divided into three groups: virtual reality training (6 males, 6 females; age = 66.5 ± 3.8 years), Conventional balance training (6 males, 6 females; age = 67.5 ± 3.1 years), and control (5 males, 7 females; age = 66.7 ± 3.2 years). Each group participated in a 60-min session, 3 times per week, for 9 weeks. To assess the participants' balance, the balance tests were used on single-leg stance (SLS) with open and closed eyes, Functional reach test (FRT), Timed up and Go Test (TUG), and Fullerton Advance Balance Scale (FABS). Data analysis was done using paired t-test and analysis of covariance by SPSS software version 24 at the significant level (P = 0.05).



RESULTS: In both groups (VRT, CBT), SLS with open and closed eyes, FRT, TUG, and FABS were significantly improved (P˂0.05). After the intervention, changes in both groups were similar (P > 0.05), which indicates that neither VRT and CBT training methods were superior to the other.



CONCLUSION: According to the results of this study, it seems that a virtual reality training program can be used as a new training method to improve the elderly's balance in daily programs of nursing homes.

