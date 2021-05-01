SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Carender WJ, Grzesiak M, Telian SA. Otolaryngol. Clin. North Am. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.otc.2021.05.018

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Vestibular physical therapy (VPT) is a specialized form of evidence-based therapy designed to alleviate primary (vertigo, dizziness, imbalance, gait instability, falls) and secondary (deconditioning, cervical muscle tension, anxiety, poor quality of life, fear of falling/fear avoidance behavior) symptoms related to vestibular disorders. This article provides an overview of VPT, highlighting various exercise modalities used to treat a variety of vestibular disorders. Patient safety and fall prevention are paramount; therefore, fall risk assessment and treatment are also addressed.


Language: en

Keywords

Balance; Dizziness; Fall prevention; Vestibular physical therapy; Vestibular rehabilitation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print