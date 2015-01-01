Abstract

With the increase of extreme rainstorm caused by climate change, and the development of urbanization and the improvement of people's living standard, there is an urgent need to draw a dynamic, convenient and accurate flood risk map for different disaster bearing bodies, so as to protect people's lives and properties, as well as improve people's risk awareness and facilitate people's lives. This study mainly researched a method of drawing a dynamic, convenient and accurate flood risk map for people and vehicle. In this study, the surface runoff is simulated by GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) Accelerated Surface Water Flow and Transport model (GAST model), meanwhile, the flood risk of people and vehicle is graded base on the incipient velocity formulas, the most unfavorable principle and grading method, finally, the method is applied in two application cases. The following results are obtained: (1) this method could assess the flood risk of people and vehicle dynamically, conveniently and accurately; (2) the flood risk of people is less than that of vehicle, for the same flood hazard, time and place; (3) the adverse effect of water depth on flood risk for vehicle is greater than that for people. This method of assessing the flood risk map of people and vehicle is of great significance, for flood risk management, land use plan and emergency management department to reduce flood disaster risk.

