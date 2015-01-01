|
Nelson SE, LaRaja A, Juviler J, Williams PM. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Background/Purpose: A growing body of evidence suggests that people who are arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol are more likely to screen positive for psychiatric disorders than the general population. Additionally, psychiatric comorbidity has been shown to increase vulnerability to criminal re-offense. However, DUI programs face many barriers to screening for psychiatric disorders. This paper evaluates the sensitivity and specificity of a screening tool developed for these programs, the Computerized Assessment and Referral System (CARS) Screener.
DUI; alcohol; Impaired driving; screening; comorbidity