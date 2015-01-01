|
Citation
|
Taylor ME, Todd C, O'Rourke S, Clemson LM, Close JC, Lord SR, Lung T, Berlowitz DJ, Blennerhassett J, Chow J, Dayhew J, Hawley-Hague H, Hodge W, Howard K, Johnson P, Lasrado R, McInerney G, Merlene M, Miles L, Said CM, White L, Wilson N, Zask A, Delbaere K. BMJ Open 2021; 11(7): e048395.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: One in three people aged 65 years and over fall each year. The health, economic and personal impact of falls will grow substantially in the coming years due to population ageing. Developing and implementing cost-effective strategies to prevent falls and mobility problems among older people is therefore an urgent public health challenge. StandingTall is a low-cost, unsupervised, home-based balance exercise programme delivered through a computer or tablet. StandingTall has a simple user-interface that incorporates physical and behavioural elements designed to promote compliance. A large randomised controlled trial in 503 community-dwelling older people has shown that StandingTall is safe, has high adherence rates and is effective in improving balance and reducing falls. The current project targets a major need for older people and will address the final steps needed to scale this innovative technology for widespread use by older people across Australia and internationally.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
preventive medicine; qualitative research; geriatric medicine