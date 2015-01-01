SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Billings JM. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Sleep Medicine)

10.5664/jcsm.9566

unavailable

STUDY OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study is to determine the extent of agreement between self-reported measurements of total sleep time (TST) and actigraphy in the fire and emergency services occupation.

METHODS: Twenty-four firefighters participated in an 18-day study. Four measurements were used to assess TST: PSQI, a newly developed habitual Extended Sleep Survey, a newly developed daily Emergency Services Sleep Diary (ESSD), and actigraphy. The Extended Sleep Survey and ESSD were constructed to address the specific job-related characteristics of fire and emergency services that other measurements cannot achieve (e.g., multiple sleep bouts in a single night).

RESULTS: The PSQI TST is least accurate compared to actigraphy. The Extended Sleep Survey TST shows improvement over PSQI TST, but was statistically different from actigraphy TST. No difference in mean TST was found between ESSD TST and Actigraphy TST. Furthermore, ESSD TST and Actigraphy TST correlated strongly together.

CONCLUSIONS: Without modification, traditional self-reported measures may not be appropriate in the fire and emergency service occupation. This study suggests that the ESSD may serve as a useful alternative to actigraphy to measure TST.


Language: en

actigraphy; 24/48 shift schedule; fire and emergency services; firefighter sleep; total sleep time

