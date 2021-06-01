Abstract

Elderly ankle fractures in the elderly represent a substantial healthcare burden. Dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is the gold standard for diagnosis of osteoporosis. However, there is emerging research regarding secondary imaging techniques to evaluate bone mineral density (BMD). The purpose of this systematic review was to summarize the role of secondary imaging techniques for measuring BMD in elderly ankle fractures. A literature search was undertaken using relevant search terms. Articles were screened for suitability and data extracted where studies met inclusion criteria and were of sufficient quality. Eight studies were included in the systematic review. Computed tomography (CT) may have a role in preoperative surgical planning, provide an explanation for injury patterns in elderly patients, and may be correlated with clinical outcomes. High-resolution peripheral quantitative CT may be better suited than DXA for the assessment of ankle fractures due to the resolution of the image and its ability to distinguish between bone compartments, as well as provide a more accurate estimation of bone quality. Quantitative ultrasound has shown promise as a tool for measuring BMD in patients with osteoporosis, but is not able to detect osteoporosis in patients with ankle fractures. This paper helps define the role of each modality in the spectrum of care in the evaluation of osteoporosis as it pertains to elderly ankle fractures.

Language: en