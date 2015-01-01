SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cameron KA. Sr. Care Pharm. 2021; 36(8): 363-364.

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists)

10.4140/TCP.n.2021.363

The July issue of The Senior Care Pharmacist featured two excellent articles about the essential role of pharmacists in reducing falls and falls-risk factors among older people. It is up to senior care pharmacists to contribute to a rational and balanced discussion of pharmacotherapy options, which are best achieved through a multidisciplinary approach where the pharmacist?s unique and important input can be integrated into the treatment plan.


Aged; Humans; Risk Factors; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Pharmacists

