OBJECTIVE: To estimate the prevalence of speeding in the city of Xalapa, Veracruz, in Mexico and to identify factors potentially associated to this risk behavior.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted on December 2019 in Xalapa, Veracruz. Speed measurement was conducted in a random sample of 10% of all the main roads in the urban area (n = 12). Observations were conducted over the course of one week at different times spending no more than 1.5 h in each site at a time. All vehicles circulating in each observation site during the data collection were included in the sample. Characteristics of drivers, vehicles and the environment were also collected and analyzed, using logistic regression analysis and a multiple ordinal regression model to identify factors associated to speeding and more serious violations of speed limits.



RESULTS: Average speed of the 3,390 vehicles observed was 50.97 km/h. Prevalence of speeding was 65.66% (95%-CI: 64.04-67.26%); 26.96% (95%-CI: 25.47-28.49) exceeded the speed limit by 50%. Speeding and more serious violations of speed limits were more frequent in light vehicles, residential zones and during weekends. More serious violations of speed limits were also more frequent on smaller roads, where speed limit were lower and during morning hours.



CONCLUSIONS: The great majority of vehicles transgress speed limits in Xalapa, Veracruz. Our results support the urgent need to implement speed control measures in the city. Changes in road infrastructure design, as well as promoting a comprehensive speeding legislation (with adequate speed limits and correctly enforced) aimed at reducing exposure to this key risk factor are recommended. As evaluation of road safety interventions is key, our data could be used as a baseline to evaluate the effects and impact of future interventions implemented in this Mexican city.

