Abstract

BACKGROUND: Reports analyzing drug overdose (OD) mortality data during the COVID-19 pandemic are limited. Outcomes across states are heterogenous, necessitating assessments of associations between COVID-19 and OD deaths on a state-by-state level. This report aims to analyze trends in OD deaths in Massachusetts during COVID-19.



METHODS: Analyzing 3,924 death records, we characterize opioid-, cocaine-, and amphetamine-involved OD mortality and substance co-presence trends from March 24-November 8 in 2020 as compared to 2018 and 2019.



RESULTS: OD deaths involving amphetamines increased by 85% from 2019 to 2020 (61 vs. 113; P<0.001) but were steady from 2018 to 2019. Heroin's presence continued to decrease (341 in 2018, 247 in 2019, 157 in 2020; P<0.001); however, fentanyl was present in more than 85% of all OD deaths across all periods. Among OD deaths, alcohol involvement consistently increased, present in 250 deaths in 2018, 299 in 2019 (P=0.02), and 350 in 2020 (P=0.04). In 2019, 78% of OD decedents were White and 7% were Black, versus 73% and 10% in 2020 (P=0.02).



CONCLUSION: Increased deaths involving stimulants, alcohol, and fentanyl reflect concerning trends in the era of COVID-19. Rising OD death rates among Black residents underscore that interventions focused on racial equity are necessary.

