SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Francesconi M, James J. J. Health Econ. 2021; 79: e102487.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jhealeco.2021.102487

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Reducing drink drive limits is generally regarded an effective strategy to save lives on the road. Using several new administrative data sources, we evaluate the effect of a stricter limit introduced in Scotland in 2014. This reduction had no effect on drink driving and road collisions. Estimates from a supply-of-offenses function suggests that the reform did not have much ex-ante scope for sizeable effects. The unavailability of cheaper alternative means of transportation and weak law enforcement seem to have been the main channels behind the lack of an impact. We find no externality on a wide range of domains, from alcohol consumption to criminal activities other than drink driving.


Language: en

Keywords

Crime; Alcohol; Health; Driving under the influence; Road collisions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print