Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevalence of psychoactive substance is constantly increasing in developing countries, and all occupational sectors are concerned. Construction sector is a particular target because of the heavy workload as well as family and social isolation. However, few studies have investigated toxic habits in this population in Morocco. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of addictive substances consumption, use, and misuse amongst construction workers and to appreciate the poly-consumption according to socio-demographic and occupational parameters.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted amongst 1,128 construction workers. The interview with each person took place at occupational health service during his medical examination. The questions were formulated orally in French and /or in Arabic. The questionnaire covered socio-demographic and occupational parameters, toxic habits (tobacco, alcohol, cannabis and others psychotropic substances). The misuse was assessed by specific tests: dependence on smoking tobacco (Fagerstrom), Cannabis Abuse Screening Test (CAST) and Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT).



RESULTS: The prevalence of consumption was 47.9% for smoking tobacco, 12.7% for cannabis, and 20.1% for alcohol. Amongst consumers, the prevalence of dependence or misuse was 68% for smoking tobacco, 70.6% for cannabis and 63% for alcohol. 42.7% of construction workers had no toxic habit, 36.1% one toxic habit, 16.3% two toxic habits, 4.8% three toxic habits and 0.1% four toxic habits. The most frequent associations were tobacco-alcohol (8.1%) and tobacco-cannabis (3.7%).



CONCLUSIONS: Occupational health physicians have to play a key role in raising awareness and fighting against toxic habits. The prevention approach needs a cooperative spirit. It will be more accepted and applied if all construction workers and their representatives are involved in its elaboration.

Language: en