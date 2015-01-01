|
Citation
|
Tadlock MD, Gurney J, Tripp MS, Cancio LC, Sise MJ, Bandle J, Cubano M, Lee J, Vasquez M, Acosta JA. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2021; 91(2S Suppl 2): S46-S55.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In the future, United States Navy Role 1 and Role 2 shipboard medical departments will be caring for patients during Distributed Maritime Operations in both contested and noncontested austere environments; likely for prolonged periods of time. This literature review examines 25 modern naval mass casualty incidents over a 40-year period representative of naval warfare, routine naval operations, and ship-based health service support of air and land operations. Challenges, lessons learned, and injury patterns are identified to prepare afloat medical departments for the future fight. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Literature Review, level V.
Language: en