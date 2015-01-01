|
Scamaldo KM, Tull MT, Gratz KL. Pers. Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This study sought to examine the explanatory role of sleep disturbance in the associations of borderline personality disorder (BPD) symptom severity to nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicide risk within an at-risk sample of patients with substance use disorders (SUDs), as well as whether emotion regulation (ER) difficulties account for significant variance in the relations of sleep disturbance to NSSI and suicide risk. Patients in a residential SUD treatment facility (N = 166) completed a diagnostic interview and questionnaires.
