Abstract

Sleep disturbance and sleepiness are established risk factors for driving accidents and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the most prevalent medical disorder associated with excessive daytime sleepiness. Because effective treatment of OSA reduces accident risk, several jurisdictions have implemented regulations concerning the ability of patients with OSA to drive, unless effectively treated. This review provides a practical guide for clinicians who may be requested to certify a patient with OSA as fit to drive regarding the scope of the problem, the role of questionnaires and driving simulators to evaluate sleepiness, and the benefit of treatment on accident risk.

