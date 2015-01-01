Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ambient air pollution has been characterized as a leading cause of mortality worldwide and has been associated with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. There is increasing evidence that short-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO(2)), is related to adverse health effects and mortality.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review of short-term NO(2) and daily mortality, which were indexed in PubMed and Embase up to June 2021. We calculated random-effects estimates by different continents and globally, and tested for heterogeneity and publication bias.



RESULTS: We included 87 articles in our quantitative analysis. NO(2) and all-cause as well as cause-specific mortality were positively associated in the main analysis. For all-cause mortality, a 10 ppb increase in NO(2) was associated with a 1.58% (95%CI 1.28%-1.88%, I(2) = 96.3%, Eggers' test p < 0.01, N = 57) increase in the risk of death. For cause-specific mortality, a 10 ppb increase in NO(2) was associated with a 1.72% (95%CI 1.41%-2.04%, I(2) = 87.4%, Eggers' test p < 0.01, N = 42) increase in cardiovascular mortality and a 2.05% (95%CI 1.52%-2.59%, I(2) = 78.5%, Eggers' test p < 0.01, N = 38) increase in respiratory mortality. In the sensitivity analysis, the meta-estimates for all-cause mortality, cardiovascular and respiratory mortality were nearly identical. The heterogeneity would decline to varying degrees through regional and study-type stratification.



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides evidence of an association between short-term exposure to NO(2), a proxy for traffic-sourced air pollutants, and all-cause, cardiovascular and respiratory mortality.

