Citation
Cooper SA, Szymanski BR, Karel MJ, Katz IR, McCarthy JF. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: Veterans who receive Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) services and those discharged from VHA Community Living Centers (CLC) may be at increased risk of suicide. No studies to date have assessed suicide risks among HBPC patients. This study examined suicide risks among recipients of VHA HBPC services and following discharge from VHA CLCs, as compared to other Veteran VHA users.
