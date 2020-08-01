Abstract

Safety in density (SID) potentially explains the safety in numbers (SIN) phenomenon by positing that 'the SIN effect can be reproduced simply through encouraging behaviour that leads to the formation of higher-density cyclist groups'. The study further explores this hypothesis using event-based exposure, queues and groups of road users. Using three different definitions of encounters between road users, these were manually counted at signalized intersections, and their relationship to traffic volume was assessed. Based only on the frontmost motor vehicle in a queue and one cyclist among the several passing in front of that vehicle, the results show a less than linear relationship between meetings and traffic volume. An increase in the number of cyclists entails a general increase in cyclists passing in front of each motor vehicle, and an increase in motor vehicles increases queue lengths. However, crash data from the Swedish accident database (STRADA) show that it is exceedingly rare for multiple cyclists to be injured in the same crash. Together with results from a crash-encounter model, this suggests that the SID hypothesis may help to explain SIN

Language: en