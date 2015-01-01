Abstract

The consequences of human actions pose risks to all of humanity. People take actions about environmental threats based on their personal perception of the risk attached. This study examined the determinants of residents' perception of environmental hazards and risks in coastal towns of Delta State, Nigeria. This was with a view to suggest policy responses in furtherance of a sustainable hazard and risk management strategy in the towns and others with similar background. Systematic sampling technique was used to obtain data through administration of questionnaire on 218 residents of Sapele, Oghara and Koko in Delta State. Inferential statistics was used to analyse the data collected. Three broad factors were identified as determinant of resident's perception of environmental hazards and risks. They are availability of environmental amenities, environmental actions and socioeconomic characteristics. Environmental amenities was the highest determinant and it had a regression coefficient (β) of −0.491 followed by environmental action (β = −0.454) and socioeconomic background (β = 0.208). The study recommends proper management of existing environmental amenities and also provision of new ones in the study area. Also stakeholders should synergize efforts to enlighten the public about threats inherent in their place of living.

Language: en