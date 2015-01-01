SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Olowoporoku O, Daramola O, Odunsi O. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 56: e102094.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2021.102094

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The consequences of human actions pose risks to all of humanity. People take actions about environmental threats based on their personal perception of the risk attached. This study examined the determinants of residents' perception of environmental hazards and risks in coastal towns of Delta State, Nigeria. This was with a view to suggest policy responses in furtherance of a sustainable hazard and risk management strategy in the towns and others with similar background. Systematic sampling technique was used to obtain data through administration of questionnaire on 218 residents of Sapele, Oghara and Koko in Delta State. Inferential statistics was used to analyse the data collected. Three broad factors were identified as determinant of resident's perception of environmental hazards and risks. They are availability of environmental amenities, environmental actions and socioeconomic characteristics. Environmental amenities was the highest determinant and it had a regression coefficient (β) of −0.491 followed by environmental action (β = −0.454) and socioeconomic background (β = 0.208). The study recommends proper management of existing environmental amenities and also provision of new ones in the study area. Also stakeholders should synergize efforts to enlighten the public about threats inherent in their place of living.


Language: en

Keywords

Awareness; Delta State; Environmental hazards; Perception; Residents; Risks; Severity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print