SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mavhura E, Manyangadze T, Aryal KR. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2021; 57: e102152.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2021.102152

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Building resilience to disasters has become a strategic goal of many risk reduction programs across the globe. This is because resilience ensures that communities develop capacities which prevent or minimise loses to disasters. In view of this, there is need to develop a baseline that tracks changes in resilience through time. This study responded to this gap in Zimbabwe by developing composite resilience indices (CRI) using 26 variables that reflected 5 subdomains of resilience: community capital, economic, infrastructure, social and health. The CRI were then used to map the spatial variation of resilience across 91 districts. The results show that the majority of the districts with below moderate resilience are mainly rural and marginalised, while the most resilient districts emerged in urban areas where service provision and infrastructure are better developed. These findings were further subjected to factor analyses which deconstructed the overall CRI and identified six latent factors behind resilience: infrastructure, health, household head, and income, access to maize and fortified food. These factors were mapped in a GIS environment to show their geographic variation in the country. Furthermore, Moran's Index and the Getis Ord Gi* statistical tests were applied to determine clusters of resilience across space.

RESULTS confirmed the spatial clustering of CRI. The results are therefore, useful in planning mitigation, response and preparedness measures across the country.


Language: en

Keywords

Composite resilience index (CRI); Disaster; District; Resilience; Variables; Zimbabwe

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print