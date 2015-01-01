Abstract

For studying the pelvic injury mechanism and the difference among different age groups in the car crash, elderly pelvic model was developed and validated in this paper. The elderly pelvis model was compared with the young people's pelvis model and the children's pelvis model. The results show that the physiological and geometric size of pelvic model of elderly is similar to that of young people, but both of them are quite different from the children's. Compared with the other two models, the elderly pelvic model has the strongest response of peak force and Dforce (deflection at maximum force), but the weakest response of maximum deflection under different impact velocities from 4 m/s to 15 m/s. The peak force and Dmax increased exponentially and linearly with the impact energy in all three models, respectively. The most vulnerable parts of the injury were the ischio-pubic rami, iliac-sacral junction and acetabulum area.



Keywords: elderly pelvic model; validation; mechanical response; fracture.

