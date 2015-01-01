Abstract

Drivers in conditionally automated vehicles have been found to become fatigued easier than manual drivers, and the risk of accidents increased due to the decrease in vigilance. Olfactory stimulation is a promising method to counterbalance fatigue and increase vigilance. However, little is known about the effect of peppermint odour on relieving fatigue and increasing vigilance during automated driving. Therefore, to better understand the effect of peppermint odour stimulation during automated driving, a driving simulator study with 34 participants was conducted. Subjective and objective variables were compared between two conditions: with peppermint odour and placebo (air). The results of the study indicated that the fatigue levels of drivers decreased after the release of peppermint odour. The indicators of reaction time and ocular variables supported that the drivers' vigilance increased during the peppermint stimulation. In conclusion, peppermint odour has a positive effect on relieving fatigue and increasing vigilance.



Keywords: fatigue countermeasures; peppermint odour; driver vigilance; eye movement; conditionally automated driving; pupillary; sleepiness; driving simulator; aromatherapy.

Language: en