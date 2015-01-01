Abstract

Extensive driver behavior and performance information provided by real-world video surveillance and sensor data in the SHRP2 Naturalistic Driving Study has enabled the examination of new layers and pathways leading to crash outcomes. We note that the prominence of hazards and the importance of recognizing them vary systematically across single vs. multi-vehicle crashes, and address a fundamental question about safety: why do around three-quarters of drivers involved in single-vehicle crashes not recognize, perceive, or react to the precipitating event (PE)? Using a path-analytic framework through marginal effects, this study investigates factors correlated to recognition of the PE in single-vehicle events, and how these correlations may act as crash precursors. Logit models, accounting for heterogeneity among events and drivers by estimating both fixed and random parameters, quantified correlations among key variables, given a crash or near-crash event (N = 543). The type of PE, roadway environment factors, and driving maneuvers heavily influenced recognition chances. Drivers had a harder time recognizing less conspicuous hazards (e.g. departing the travel way, decreased recognition chances by 48.29%), but seemed better at recognizing prominent hazards (e.g. vehicle losing control, increased recognition chances by 46.71%). In addition, drivers are less likely to recognize PEs when executing less involved driving maneuvers in more relaxed environments, such as daylight (decreased recognition chances by 16.00%), but are more adept in environments that already demand more attention. Recognition reduced the chances of a crash by 12.23%, so we found similar correlations with crash outcome. Future intelligent transportation systems may focus on increasing driver recognition of potential hazards by bringing attention to less conspicuous hazards and less involved driving environments and actions.

