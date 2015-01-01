SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Samways B. J. Intellect. Disabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/17446295211025959

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE, 2013) Guidance on Self-Harm states that professionals supporting people who self-harm should demonstrate compassion, respect and dignity. This literature review examines the evidence for professionals' attitudes towards people with intellectual disabilities who self-harm.

METHOD: Four databases (PsychInfo, IBSS, CINAHL and Medline) were systematically searched to find relevant research since 2000.

RESULTS: Four studies met the criteria. Attitudes of professionals supporting people with intellectual disabilities are contrasted with those of professionals in settings focused on supporting people without intellectual disabilities. Professionals supporting people with intellectual disabilities tended to display attitudes and attributions reflective of biobehavioural and psychosocial theories of self-harm, with a greater emphasis on relationships.

CONCLUSION: Much more research is needed which examines the attitudes of professionals supporting people with intellectual disabilities who self-harm.


Language: en

Keywords

self-harm; attitudes; NICE; self-injurious behaviour

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print