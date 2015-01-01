SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zoeckler J, Rosen J. New Solut. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10482911211037018

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Workers in the plumbing and pipe-fitting industry experience a wide variety of physical and emotional pain related to job hazards and lifestyle issues. Pain treatment and stress can lead to prescription or illicit substance use. The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada has taken on these issues by adapting training developed by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Opioids and the Workplace, Prevention and Response Training. Under the leadership of Cheryl Ambrose, Health, Safety, and Environmental Administrator, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting Industry of the United States and Canada has added an instructor training course and is tailoring the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences curriculum to industry and union needs.


Language: en

Keywords

opioids; substance use; health and safety; North America’s Building Trades Unions; pipe fitters; plumbers; suicide prevention; union; welders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print