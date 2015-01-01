Abstract

Methadone maintenance treatment (MMT) can alleviate opioid dependence. However, MMT possibly increases the risk of motor vehicle collisions. The current study investigated preliminary estimation of motor vehicle collision incidence rates. Furthermore, in this population-based retrospective cohort study with frequency-matched controls, opiate adults receiving MMT (cases) and those not receiving MMT (controls) were identified at a 1:2 ratio by linking data from several nationwide administrative registry databases. From 2009 to 2016, the crude incidence rate of motor vehicle collisions was the lowest in the general adult population, followed by that in opiate adults, and it was the highest in adults receiving MMT. The incidence rates of motor vehicle collisions were significantly higher in opiate users receiving MMT than in those not receiving MMT. Kaplan-Meier curves of the incidence of motor vehicle collisions differed significantly between groups, with a significant increased risk during the first 90 days of follow-up. In conclusion, drivers receiving MMT have higher motor vehicle collision risk than those not receiving MMT in opiate users, and it is worthy of noticing road safety in such drivers, particularly during the first 90 days of MMT.

