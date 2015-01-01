Abstract

HIGHLIGHTS Demonstrations and one-on-one training were the most preferred learning methods. The most-used learning methods were electronic methods. Printed materials were preferred and perceived as effective by Baby Boomers. ABSTRACT. The purpose of this study was to investigate differences among generational cohorts in the agricultural workforce in learning methods, including frequency of use, perceived effectiveness, and preference. A total of 211 participants representing the agricultural workforce completed either a paper-based or online questionnaire. Generational cohorts were determined using participants' birth years. The results show that regardless of the generational cohort, demonstrations and one-on-one training were the most preferred learning methods and were also perceived as the most effective methods. Participants indicated that they mostly use electronic methods to learn about agricultural safety and health. Generational differences were found for some learning methods. Printed materials were found to be preferred and perceived as effective by Baby Boomers more so than the other cohorts. Electronic methods were mostly used by Gen X and Millennial participants. For learning about agricultural safety, demonstrations are the most preferred and most effective methods but are not used as frequently as the other learning methods. Agricultural safety education should continue delivering safety demonstrations.

