Abstract

Age-related decline in lower limb motor control may cause errors in pedal operation when driving a car. This study aimed to clarify the kinematics and electrophysiological characteristics of the pedal-switching operation associated with emergency braking in the case of elderly drivers. The participants in this study consisted of 11 young drivers and 10 elderly drivers. An experimental pedal was used, and the muscle activity and kinematic data during braking action were analyzed using the light from a light-emitting diode installed in the front as a trigger. The results showed that elderly drivers took the same time from viewing the visual stimulus to releasing the accelerator pedal as younger drivers, but took longer to switch to the brake pedal. The elderly drivers had higher soleus muscle activity throughout the process, from accelerator release to brake contact; furthermore, the rectus femoris activity was delayed, and the simultaneous activity between the rectus femoris and biceps femoris was low. Furthermore, elderly drivers tended to have low hip adduction velocity and tended to switch pedals by hip internal rotation. Thus, the alteration in joint movements and muscle activity of elderly drivers can reduce their pedal operability and may be related to the occurrence of pedal errors.

Language: en