Yokoyama S, Sugisaki T, Ryota Y, Yoshiteru S, Okayasu H, Shioda M, Suzuki K, Yasui-Furukori N, Shimoda K. Neuropsychopharmacol. Rep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/npr2.12201

AIM: Glyphosate-containing herbicides are less toxic than paraquat and are one of the most widely used herbicides today. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a case of ingestion of a pesticide containing glyphosate in a suicide attempt. The patient was admitted to the psychiatric department because of persistent suicidal thoughts. He suffered from short-term memory impairment on day 3. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed swelling in the bilateral medial temporal lobes and hippocampi and high signal on T2-weighted images. Gradually, the patient's cognitive impairments improved, and he was discharged on day 33.

CONCLUSION: A physician should examine the patient with the possibility of glyphosate encephalopathy in mind.


suicide attempt; MRI; encephalopathy; glyphosate

