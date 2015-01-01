Abstract

AIM: Glyphosate-containing herbicides are less toxic than paraquat and are one of the most widely used herbicides today. CASE PRESENTATION: We report a case of ingestion of a pesticide containing glyphosate in a suicide attempt. The patient was admitted to the psychiatric department because of persistent suicidal thoughts. He suffered from short-term memory impairment on day 3. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed swelling in the bilateral medial temporal lobes and hippocampi and high signal on T2-weighted images. Gradually, the patient's cognitive impairments improved, and he was discharged on day 33.



CONCLUSION: A physician should examine the patient with the possibility of glyphosate encephalopathy in mind.

Language: en