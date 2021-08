Abstract

AIM: Decreased use of life spaces, as reflected in decreased Life-Space Assessment (LSA) scores, is associated with poor prognosis in older adults. The purpose of this study was to examine factors affecting the extent of life-space activities in older adults with cardiovascular disease.



METHODS: We carried out a prospective observational study in 98 older adults (minimum age 65 years; mean age 79.5 ± 7.4 years) who were admitted to our hospital due to cardiovascular disease. Once their medical condition was stable, they underwent cardiopulmonary exercise testing, echocardiography and physical evaluation, and completed questionnaires.



RESULTS: The LSA score was significantly associated with the ability to drive a car (driving 95.1 ± 21.1 points, not driving 60.4 ± 30.3 points, P < 0.001). In addition, LSA was significantly correlated with age; peak VO(2) ; brain natriuretic peptide; and Short Physical Performance Battery, Geriatric Depression Scale and Mini-Mental State Examination scores. In a multiple regression analysis, Short Physical Performance Battery and driving a car were significantly associated with LSA (β = 0.28, β = 0.37, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Assessment of motor function and social factors in addition to clinical cardiac function might be important to understand the complete context of life-space activity in older adults with cardiovascular disease. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2021; ••: ••-••.

