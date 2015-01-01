SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Valero-Mora PM, Zacares JJ, Sánchez-García M, Tormo-Lancero MT, Faus M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(15): e7725.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18157725

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The belief in conspiracy theories predicts behaviors related to public health such as the willingness to receive vaccines. This study applies a similar approach to an aspect of road safety: the use of smartphones while driving. A representative sample of 1706 subjects answered a series of questions related to what can be regarded as erroneous or conspiracy beliefs against restricting or banning the use of smartphones while driving. The results show that those having such conspiracy beliefs reported a greater use of smartphones behind the wheel.


Language: en

Keywords

driving; adulthood; developmental psychology; risk behaviour; smartphones

