|
Citation
|
White VM, Avendano SA, Albert LA, Zgierska AE, Balles CJ, Zayas-Cabán G. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 227: e108915.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Overdose deaths, addiction, and drug-related crime have increased in the United States over the past decade. Treatment improves outcomes, including reducing crime, but few individuals with addiction receive treatment. Here, we determine whether the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative (MARI), a community policing program implemented by the City of Madison (Wisconsin) Police Department (MPD) that diverts adults who committed a non-violent, drug use-related crime from criminal prosecution to addiction treatment, reduces the risk of recidivism (i.e., an arrest) in the 6-month period following the index crime.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Recidivism; Community policing; Complier average causal effects; Diversion programming; Intention to treat analysis; Per protocol analysis; Substance use disorder